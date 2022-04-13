Sensex up nearly 350 points, Nifty above 17,600

Sensex up nearly 350 points, Nifty above 17,600

Hindustan Unilever, LT and Tata Steel were among the top gainers in the 30-share index

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 09:42 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark index Sensex jumped 349.66 points to 58,926.03 in early trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile Nifty was up 109.85 points to 17,640.15.

Hindustan Unilever, LT and Tata Steel were among the top gainers in the 30-share index while Dr Reddy, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sensex
Markets
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

A startup for classical music

A startup for classical music

Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities

Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities

Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars

Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty

DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

 