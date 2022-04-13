Sensex up nearly 350 points, Nifty above 17,600

Benchmark index Sensex jumped 349.66 points to 58,926.03 in early trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile Nifty was up 109.85 points to 17,640.15.
Hindustan Unilever, LT and Tata Steel were among the top gainers in the 30-share index while Dr Reddy, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A startup for classical music
Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities
Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars
Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?
DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty
TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives
Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?
Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia