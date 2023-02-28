Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty above 17,400 at open

Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty above 17,400 at open

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 28 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 10:15 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday helped by buying in IT counters and an overall positive trend in global markets.

After a firm start, the BSE Sensex further climbed 144.85 points to 59,433.20. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.55 points to 17,428.25.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Wipro, Titan and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended higher on Monday.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark had declined 175.58 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 59,288.35, while the Nifty fell 73.10 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 17,392.70.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.17 per cent to USD 82.59 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,022.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

 