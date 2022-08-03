Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 17,300 at open

Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 17,300 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2022, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 09:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Wednesday climbed 155.81 points to 58,292.17 in the early trade, while Nifty rose 39.55 points to 17,385. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 