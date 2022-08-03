Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 17,300 at open

Sensex on Wednesday climbed 155.81 points to 58,292.17 in the early trade, while Nifty rose 39.55 points to 17,385.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand
Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru
Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones
DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'
Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?
India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG
Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?
Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia