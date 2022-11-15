Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 18,300 in early trade

Sensex advanced 158.85 points to 61,783 in early trade on Tuesday while Nifty climbed 49 points to 18,378.15.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting
1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K
DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms
Speak Out: November 15, 2022
Computer graveyards and museums
Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage
Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish
Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient
Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones