Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 18,300 in early trade

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 09:42 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex advanced 158.85 points to 61,783 in early trade on Tuesday while Nifty climbed 49 points to 18,378.15.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

