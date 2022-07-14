Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty tests 16,000 level at open

Sensex on Thursday advanced 239.3 points to 53,753.45 in the early trade, while Nifty climbed 74.7 points to 16,041.35.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes
NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics
Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins
DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!
Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973
UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools
Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions