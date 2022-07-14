Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty tests 16,000 level

Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty tests 16,000 level at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 09:55 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday advanced 239.3 points to 53,753.45 in the early trade, while Nifty climbed 74.7 points to 16,041.35. 

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

