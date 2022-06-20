Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty below 15,400

Sensex on Monday rebounded 253.69 points to 51,614.11 in early trade, Nifty was up 69.6 points to 15,363.10.

Both indexes fell over 5% last week in their biggest weekly drop in two years.

Asian shares were unable to sustain a rare rally on Monday, as Wall Street futures shed early gains amid worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would this week underline its commitment to fighting inflation with whatever rate hikes were needed.

More to follow...