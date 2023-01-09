Sensex up over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty below 18K

Sensex up over 300 points in early trade; Nifty below 18K

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 09 2023, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 10:40 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Equity benchmarks rallied in initial trade on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in IT counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 367.92 points to 60,268.29. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.4 points to 17,978.85.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were the major winners.

Titan and ICICI Bank were the only laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green.

Markets in the US had ended sharply higher on Friday.

The Sensex had tumbled 452.90 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,900.37 on Friday. The Nifty went lower by 132.70 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,859.45.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.06 per cent to $79.40 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,902.46 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bombay Stock Exchange
Sensex
Business News
BSE
NSE
Nifty
Markets

What's Brewing

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 