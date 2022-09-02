Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty above 17,600 at open

DH Web Desk
  Sep 02 2022, 09:43 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Friday climbed 342.07 points to 59,108.66 in the early trade, while Nifty advanced 101.05 points to 17,643.85. 

