Sentiment positive for Samvat 2078 after hit Samvat 2077

Come the festival season, one thing every trader looks forward to is Muhurat trading which marks the new year. Traders consider their year from one Muhurat to the other. In the past 25 years, stock market experts have pointed out that 20 Muhurat trading sessions have been positive.

Likhita Chepa, a senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, recalls Muhurat trading in 2008 when the intraday gains were the highest.

“In five years - 1997, 2007, 2012, 2016 and 2017, the Muhurat magic didn’t work. The day is considered auspicious for trading and hence investors follow the tradition of the market by making their investment”, Chepa adds.

Since the beginning of this calendar year, equity markets have risen 25%.

Yes Securities has picked a dozen stocks this Muhurat and says they see an upside between 32% and 55% in these stocks.

ICICI Direct Research has picks ranging from the clothing, footwear and banks to trade in this Muhurat.

“We see value emerging across the market cap spectrum with the key filter being quality. We continue to advise investors to utilise equities as a key asset class for long term wealth generation by investing into quality companies with strong earnings growth and visibility, stable cash flows, RoE and RoCE”, ICICI Securities said in its Muhurat trading report.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services says that the overall sentiment for Samvat 2078 remains positive.

“Some of the themes which we expect to play out during Samvat 2078 are certain segments where we can see earnings normalization with improving economy, increasing spending to benefit companies in technology, travel, tourism, leisure & QSR segment. Real Estate and ancillaries like cement and other building material companies are also expected to witness increasing demand. Finally, stock selection was the key in generating returns within the Midcap space during Samvat 2077 – a trend which we believe could continue going ahead as well”, says Motilal Oswal – MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Muhurat trading for Samvat 2078 will be conducted on November 4 between 6.15 PM and 7.15 PM.

Watch latest videos by DH here: