Separation of Chairperson, MD positions at listed companies will be voluntary: Sebi

'Separation of some posts at listed cos voluntary'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 15 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 18:48 ist
A view of the Sebi headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said the requirement to split Chairperson and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer positions at listed companies will not be mandatory and will be implemented on a voluntary basis.

The listed entities were required to split the roles before April 2022.

"Sebi board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on  a 'voluntary basis'," the regulator said in a release after the board meeting.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the regulator should hear if Indian companies have a view on the matter even as she made it clear that she was not "giving a diktat".

Sebi
Business News

