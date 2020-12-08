Serum Institute, Centre near deal for Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 per dose: Report

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will soon close a supply contract with the government, days after it applied to the regulator for an emergency authorization of the Covishield vaccine, according to a report by Business Standard.

Sources told the publication that the price of the Covid-19 vaccine is like to be around Rs 250 per dose. “Talks for signing a supply contract are now in the final stages of discussion and could be done soon,” people in the know are quoted as saying in the report.

Based in Pune, Serum Institute of India is the biggest vaccine maker in the world. It is not yet clear how many doses the institute will provide to the government but sources cited above believe it could be close to 60 million. This number may go up to 100 million by January or February.

In a tweet, CEO of SII, Adar Poonawalla, said “As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorization for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield. This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support.”

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being made in the SII Pune plant, as the institute awaits regulators' approval.

The institute currently has on its hand 40 million doses, which won’t be enough to satiate the huge demand for the vaccine. The government needs 60 million to vaccinate citizens of high priority, including health care workers, municipality and public transport workers. This would later be available for vulnerable sects of the population, as more vaccine doses become available.

“The government would need 400-600 million doses in the initial phases of vaccination up to July and SII would supply a bulk of it,” one source is quoted as saying in the report.

Serum Institute is also working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the vaccine alliance, to distribute it to low and medium-income countries. The institute has to supply 200 million doses of its vaccine candidates to the two organizations at $3 per dose, or Rs 250. But a source told the publication that it will still be a while before SII is able to supply to other countries.