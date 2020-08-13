Service industries created most jobs amid Covid-19

Service industries created most jobs amid Covid-19 pandemic

  Aug 13 2020
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 20:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Service industries such as logistics, tourism and hospitality, construction, information technology, and telecom are top employment-generators in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the country, according to National Skill Development Corporation, the Hindustan Times reported. 

The assessment is based on the data collected by the Atmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping portal (ASEEM) which showed that about 64,689 jobs were offered across sectors. The Covid-19-induced lockdown and the economic slowdown that followed left many workers jobless.

Among the job profiles, courier delivery executive, housekeeping attendant, customer care executive, warehouse associate and machine operator were the popular demands, the assessment showed.

While merely 6,000 workers had joined work across several sectors, the NSDC is still collecting data on the remaining jobs that have been put up for offer. 

The coronavirus pandemic and the strict lockdown that followed left many workers, particularly daily-wage migrant workers, unemployed overnight. This mass unemployment triggered a largescale exodus of migrant workers from various major cities across the country. 

 

