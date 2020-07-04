Services activity contracts for 4th month in a row

In what could blur Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of “visible green shoots” in India’s economy amid partial lifting of Covid-19-lockdown, the services sector that covers transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services and accounts for a whopping 57% of the country’s GDP, contracted even in June, the fourth month in a row.

The IHS Markit Services PMI showed services rising only at 33.7 in June, a day after manufacturing appeared to have stabilized after historic lows in April and May. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in business activities. The pace of contraction, however, moderated from April and May.

“India’s service sector continued to struggle in June as the country’s coronavirus crisis worsened,” Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit, said in a note.

“Simply put, the country is gripped in an unprecedented economic downturn which is certainly going to spill over into the second half of this year unless the infection rate can be brought under control,” Hayes said.

The PMI sub-indexes showed domestic and foreign demand continued to decline sharply leading firms to cut jobs for the fourth straight month in June.

