Services sector loses momentum in December

India’s services activity grew at a slower pace in December as weak business optimism restricted staff hiring and growth of new work intake among service providers, according to a private survey.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.3 in December from November's 53.7 but remained above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

The services sector is the most dominant sector of the Indian economy, accounting for nearly 54% of total India's Gross Value Added of Rs 137.51 lakh crore.

"Although the news that the services sector remained in expansion mode during December is welcome, the fact that growth lost momentum yet again shouldn’t be disregarded,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

Companies indicated that growth was supported by the securing of new work, though curbed by competitive pressures and Covid-19, the survey said.

It said that due to the damaging impact of the pandemic on service economy, some companies are facing financial difficulties, which is preventing staff hiring.

"December saw the ninth round of job shedding in 10 months,” Lima said.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that optimism was curbed by uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, rupee depreciation and inflationary pressures. Input costs increased to the greatest extent since February, according to the survey.

On the price front, a pick-up in input cost inflation was witnessed, the strongest since February, but a renewed fall in selling prices was seen, as some firms sought to beat competition and secure new work.

"A spike in Covid-19 cases was reported as a key factor restricting growth of new work intakes among service providers, which in turn curbed the rise in output and led to increased business uncertainty about the outlook," said Lima.