Seven of top 10 most valuable firms add over Rs 1.5 lakh crore to M-cap

Seven of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,15,898.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries grabbing the top spot.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.17 points or 1.31 per cent.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed rise in their valuation.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation declined.

Read | Covid-19 trends, pace of vaccination among major drivers for markets: Analysts

Reliance Industries added Rs 60,668.47 crore to take its valuation to Rs 13,88,718.41 crore and Bajaj Finance's valuation jumped Rs 23,178.02 crore to Rs 3,61,767.29 crore.

The market capitalisation of HDFC gained Rs 14,521.98 crore to Rs 4,72,940.60 crore and that of State Bank of India rose by Rs 10,307.93 crore to reach Rs 3,86,971.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 4,428.97 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,50,191.47 crore and the mcap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 2,002.21 crore to Rs 3,58,851.88 crore. HDFC Bank added Rs 791.24 crore to reach Rs 8,28,341.24 crore.

Explained | How would the G-7 global minimum tax affect companies in India

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 8,351.83 crore to Rs 5,90,252.27 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped Rs 351.41 crore to Rs 11,62,667.33 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation went lower by Rs 208.16 crore to Rs 4,44,963.18 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.