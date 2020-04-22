Many cos ready to shift from China to India: Gadkakari

Several firms ready to shift from China to India amid coronavirus crisis: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 22:22 ist

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the situation arising from coronavirus pandemic can be a "blessing in disguise" as several multinational firms are willing to shift their units from China to India.

India should facilitate their entry into the country, he told a Marathi news channel.

"There is a blessing in disguise in the current situation. Many China-based companies are ready to shift their industrial units to India," the minister for MSMEs said.

"We should provide them proper facilities," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nitin Gadkari
Coronavirus lockdown
China
MSME
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 