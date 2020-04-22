Several firms ready to shift from China to India amid coronavirus crisis: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the situation arising from coronavirus pandemic can be a "blessing in disguise" as several multinational firms are willing to shift their units from China to India.
India should facilitate their entry into the country, he told a Marathi news channel.
"There is a blessing in disguise in the current situation. Many China-based companies are ready to shift their industrial units to India," the minister for MSMEs said.
"We should provide them proper facilities," he added.
