Shakti Pumps forays into solar pump market

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, manufacturer of energy efficient pumps, has now diversified into solar energy-operated pumps and rooftop products with a cumulative installed capacity of over 200MW.

Shakti Pumps is also playing a major role in supporting the Prime Minister’s Kusum scheme, according to the company. Kusum scheme was launched under the ministry of power and new & renewable energy.

"The scheme aims at boosting use of solar power in the country by providing solar pumps to farmers for a subsidised cost. This energy efficient pumps using solar energy help in reducing carbon footprints in India and reduce operational costs also. Moreover, the solar water pumps are very beneficial in remote locations, where supply of electricity is inadequate, and locations where the availability of conventional fuel for powering water pumps is not available," the company said.

"With the help of Kusum scheme, government is planning to update the irrigation system of India and as well as promoting solar power production. The implementation of Kusum yojana will definitely give boost to the production of solar energy. The government will change more than three crore diesel and petrol pumps with solar power pumps," it added.

The ISO 9001-2008 certified company founded in 1982 produces 100% stainless steel pumps & energy efficient motors. Shakti Solar pumps are exported to 125 countries and the company has its R&D centre at Indore, which makes 260 models and manufactures more than seven lakh pumps in a year.

The global solar water pump systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the period of 2020-2025.