RBI Presser Highlights: Dent to economy by second wave likely to be minimal, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address that the second wave of Covid-19 is unlikely to dent the Indian economy. He also announced a slew of measures including a 50,000 crore liquidity to ramp up Covid-19 infrastructure. Benchmark index Sensex climbed 250 points, reacting to the announcement. Das is likely to extend the loan moratorium among other Covid-19 relief measures. Stay tunes to DH for live updates...