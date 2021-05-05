RBI Presser Highlights: Dent to economy by second wave likely to be minimal, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address that the second wave of Covid-19 is unlikely to dent the Indian economy. He also announced a slew of measures including a 50,000 crore liquidity to ramp up Covid-19 infrastructure. Benchmark index Sensex climbed 250 points, reacting to the announcement. Das is likely to extend the loan moratorium among other Covid-19 relief measures. Stay tunes to DH for live updates...
Second wave not insurmountable: Shaktikanta Das
RBI to extend scope of video-KYC: Shaktikanta Das
RBI Guv announces 3-year special long-term repo operations (SLTRO) for small finance banks (SFBs) of Rs 10,000 crore.
We have to marshal our resources for fighting the coronaviruswith vigour, says RBI Governor.
Term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to ease access to emergency health services: Shaktikanta Das
Scheme to benefit vaccine manufacturers, importers, RBI Governor says
Inflation trajectory for rest of the year will be shaped by Covid-19 infections
Dent in aggregate demand expected to be moderate compared to 2020
Businesses, households learning to adapt in environment of containment
