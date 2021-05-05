RBI Presser Highlights: Dent to economy by second wave likely to be minimal, says Shaktikanta Das

    Second wave not insurmountable: Shaktikanta Das

    RBI to extend scope of video-KYC: Shaktikanta Das

    RBI Guv announces 3-year special long-term repo operations (SLTRO) for small finance banks (SFBs) of Rs 10,000 crore.

    We have to marshal our resources for fighting the coronaviruswith vigour, says RBI Governor.

    Term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to ease access to emergency health services: Shaktikanta Das

    Scheme to benefit vaccine manufacturers, importers, RBI Governor says

    Inflation trajectory for rest of the year will be shaped by Covid-19 infections

    Dent in aggregate demand expected to be moderate compared to 2020

    Businesses, households learning to adapt in environment of containment

