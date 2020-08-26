ShareChat, Moj ink music licensing deal with T-Series

Indian social media platform ShareChat on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with India's largest music label, T-Series to license its music catalogue on its platforms.

The collaboration would provide for an enhanced experience on ShareChat and its short video platform, Moj, a statement said.

Over 180 million active users on ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore songs from the T-Series music library, and add to their own videos, it added.

This is ShareChat's first partnership in the music licensing space.

"Music brings out the best of emotions and nostalgia to our users as they share their creativity on our platform. Our partnership with T-Series would help our community of users to access thousands of songs from the T-Series catalogue on ShareChat and Moj...," ShareChat Director Berges Y Malu said.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director at T-Series, said this association sets a fresh beginning between the company and the social media platforms.

"Everyone needs to respect the copyrights, and use our copyright content through proper licensing arrangements. Social media platforms need to keep working together with the music rights owners and evolve together towards a collaborative environment," Neeraj Kalyan, President at T-Series, added.