Shares fall as Fed fuels fears of FII exodus

Benchmark equity indices fall nearly 2%, rupee hits new low

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2022, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 07:32 ist
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian shares fell nearly 2 per cent and the rupee plummeted to an all-time low on Friday as the US Federal Reserve’s plans for more aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation raised concerns about foreign fund outflows.

The US central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time and forecast a further 1.25 percentage points of tightening before year end, in what many saw as a signal that it was willing to tolerate a recession to tackle inflation.

The news came a week before the Reserve Bank of India’s meeting to decide on key lending rates and made many economists predict a rate hike in Asia’s No. 3 economy too. A slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect a 50 basis point hike, while some others see a smaller 35 bps rise amid rising inflation.

The rupee breached the 81-mark against the US dollar for the first time on Friday after the dollar index soared to two-decade highs. It closed at 80.99 per dollar, against a previous close of 80.86. It fell to a low of 81.2250 during the session before the RBI likely intervened, traders at state-run banks told Reuters. The currency posted its worst week since April last year, shedding 1.6 per cent with most of the losses in the past two trading sessions. 

"Rupee depreciation affects a common man significantly as it leads to rising cost of imports, thereby fueling inflation and also making overseas education and travel dearer," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodities & currency research wing at Religare Broking Limited.

Others focused more on RBI’s next moves.

“RBI's attempts at protecting the rupee from excessive volatility can be seen from the declining FX Reserves. However, there are talks that the RBI may slow its intervention to protect the rupee during October-March to allow the currency to move in alignment with global trends,” said Heena Naik, a currency analyst at Angel One.

Investors shunned risky assets such as equities amid recession fears on Friday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.72 per cent to close at 17,327.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.73 per cent down at 58,098.92.

