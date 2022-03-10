Shares rise as BJP gains, Ukraine conflict thaws

Bulls took charge of the Indian bourses on Thursday amid signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and BJP returning to power in the states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Both the benchmark indices - S&P Sensex and Nifty 50 - sky-rocketed over 2% in opening trade, ending Thursday’s trading session with over 1.5% each. While Sensex was up 817 points ending the day at 55,464.39, Nifty 50 ended in the green by 249.55 points at 16,594.90.
Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers told DH that some signals of Russian de-escalation over Ukraine crisis led to decline in excessive perceived risks of stagflation in global economy, “resulting in short term pullback in markets - both global and domestic”. Adding that while polls had an impact, it was only to the extent of winning margins. “Polls were on expected line”.
Hindustan Unilever was the biggest gainer in the 30-share index, up 5.17% ending at Rs 2,101 per share, followed by Tata Steel which was up 4.27% and closed at Rs 1,308.40 per share.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd believes that the positive global sentiment and easing crude oil prices led to the gap-up opening in the benchmark and as the day progressed, it was clear that BJP will be forming the government in 4 out of 5 states which went to polls.
“Consequently, the Nifty ended with strong gains of 1.6%. The broader markets too ended in the positive range of 1-1.4%. All the sectoral indices ended in the green.”
Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Tata Consultancy Services were the losers in the 30-share index.
In sector-specific action, healthy buying was seen in sectors such as Realty, PSU banks, and FMCG.
