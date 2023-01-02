Shares start 2023 marginally higher on metals boost

Indian shares opened marginally higher on Monday, the first trading session of 2023, helped by an uptick in metals.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14 per cent at 18,129.95 as of 9:28 a.m., while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12 per cent to 60,917.55.

Most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains.

Metals rose over 1.5 per cent after China announced plans to raise export tariffs on aluminium from Jan. 1 in a bid to improve domestic demand, which analysts said will aid market-share growth for Indian companies.

Asian markets were trading mixed, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.05 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) managing director warned that 2023 would be a tougher year than 2022 for the global economy as all the major engines of global growth–United States, China and Europe–experience weakening activity.

Oil prices rose on year-end holiday travel, with Brent crude futures at around $86 per barrel. Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors rose nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent jump in domestic sales in December.