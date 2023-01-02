Shares start 2023 marginally higher on metals boost

Shares start 2023 marginally higher on metals boost

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 18,129.95 as of 9:28 a.m, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12% to 60,917.55

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 09:56 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian shares opened marginally higher on Monday, the first trading session of 2023, helped by an uptick in metals.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14 per cent at 18,129.95 as of 9:28 a.m., while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12 per cent to 60,917.55.

Most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains.

Metals rose over 1.5 per cent after China announced plans to raise export tariffs on aluminium from Jan. 1 in a bid to improve domestic demand, which analysts said will aid market-share growth for Indian companies.

Asian markets were trading mixed, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.05 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) managing director warned that 2023 would be a tougher year than 2022 for the global economy as all the major engines of global growth–United States, China and Europe–experience weakening activity.

Oil prices rose on year-end holiday travel, with Brent crude futures at around $86 per barrel. Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors rose nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent jump in domestic sales in December. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets
Stocks

What's Brewing

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

 