Shell to buy Indian renewable power platform

Shell to buy Indian renewable power platform for $1.55 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 17:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Shell Plc on Friday agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy group for $1.55 billion, as the global oil and gas major looks to expand its a low-carbon power generation portfolio in the country.

Shell said its unit, Shell Overseas Investment, would buy 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited, the flagship company of Sprng Energy group, from UK-based investor Actis.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shell
renewable energy
Business News
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

 