Shilpa Bhatia rejoins SpiceJet as Chief Commercial Officer after five-month stint at IndiGo

Shilpa Bhatia, who recently quit as IndiGo's Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, has rejoined SpiceJet as its Chief Commercial Officer, the airline said on Friday.

"This is Shilpa's third stint with SpiceJet," it added.

Bhatia was the Chief Sales and Revenue Officer at SpiceJet before she quit in August last year and joined Indigo.

In a press release, SpiceJet said,"Shilpa Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning in her new role."

Bhatia had resigned from IndiGo in January after spending around five months with the company.

"I am delighted to be back at SpiceJet - the company with which I have had the longest and the closest association in my career," Bhatia said.

"I have had a fantastic working relationship with the leadership team here and this is a homecoming for me. I hope to contribute to some very exciting things happening at SpiceJet under Mr Singh's leadership," she added.