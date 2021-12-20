Shriram Properties shares list with nearly 24% discount

Shriram Properties shares list with nearly 24% discount

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 90, a discount of 23.72%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 20 2021, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 13:40 ist
The stock is listed at Rs 94, a decline of 20.33 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd on Monday were listed with a discount of nearly 24 per cent against its issue price of Rs 118.

The stock is listed at Rs 94, a decline of 20.33 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 22.24 per cent to Rs 91.75.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 90, a discount of 23.72 per cent.

Shriram Properties' initial share sale got subscribed 4.60 times on the final day of the offering earlier this month.

The realty player's price band for the offer was Rs 113-118 per share.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Stocks
shares
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

 