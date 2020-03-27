COVID-19: SIDBI to give loans up to Rs 50 lakh to MSEs

SIDBI to provide loans up to Rs 50 lakh to MSEs manufacturing medical supplies to fight COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 27 2020, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 15:06 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Friday said it will provide loans up to Rs 50 lakh to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) that are manufacturing medical supplies for fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Sidbi Assistance to Facilitate Emergency (SAFE) response against coronavirus scheme will offer loans to MSEs at a fixed interest rate of 5 per cent and with a maximum loan repayment tenure of five years.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

MSEs engaged in manufacturing of hand sanitizers, masks, gloves, head gear, body suits, shoe-covers, ventilators, goggles and testing labs are eligible for loans under this scheme.

“The situation in which the country is going through right now, we felt that there is a need to immediately support and encourage those MSEs that are helping the nation fight the menace,” Sidbi chairman and managing director Mohammad Mustafa, said in a statement

It is the company’s salute and support to such enterprises to be assured that we are standing with them towards national cause, he added.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The special scheme will help MSEs to acquire equipment, plant and machinery, other assets including raw materials required for production or delivery of services. It will also help meet additional emergencies to ramp-up supplies of these essential products.

The loans offered are collateral-free and will be sanctioned within 48 hours of applying and submission of documents.

MSEs can apply online for availing loans under the scheme, Sidbi said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
MSE
India
SIDBI
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 