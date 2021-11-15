Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump nearly 253% in debut

Sigachi Industries shares list at 253% premium in debut

  • Nov 15 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 12:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries shares listed with a huge premium of nearly 253 per cent in its debut trade on Monday against the issue price of Rs 163.

The stock listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 per cent on BSE. It then rallied 270.39 per cent to Rs 603.75.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 per cent.

The initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share.

