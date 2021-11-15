Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump nearly 253% in debut

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries shares listed with a huge premium of nearly 253 per cent in its debut trade on Monday against the issue price of Rs 163.
The stock listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 per cent on BSE. It then rallied 270.39 per cent to Rs 603.75.
On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 per cent.
Also Read | Policybazaar lists at 17% premium in market debut
The initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month.
Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Top ten moments from the T20 World Cup
Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots
Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando
Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is
DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru
Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K
Our own laureate, R K Narayan