Singapore investor Temasek's portfolio value falls 2.2% amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Jul 21 2020, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 09:33 ist
Singapore's Temasek Holdings reported a 2.2 per cent drop in annual net portfolio value (NPV) in a pandemic-hit year as it unveiled preliminary performance and said it was ready to invest in opportunities arising from volatile market conditions.

"Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2020, Temasek's NPV had been growing steadily and trending well," Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drop in Temasek's portfolio value to S$306 billion ($220.30 billion) in the latest year compared with a 1.6 per cent gain to a record S$313 billion in the year-earlier period.

