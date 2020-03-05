Slowdown pulls Karnataka’s GSDP growth down to 6.8%

Hit by the slowdown in industry and service sectors due to the general slowdown in the economy, Karnataka's gross state domestic product (GSDP) is projected to grow at 6.8% during 2019-20, a dip of one percentage point, as compared to 7.8% during 2018-19, according to the Economic Survey for 2019-20 tabled in the state legislature on Thursday. However, the agriculture sector, which has seen signs of recovery during the present year, has contributed its growth.

According to the advance estimates of GSDP of Karnataka for the year 2019-20, the agriculture sector has seen a 3.9% growth, compared to contraction of 1.6% in 2018-19. The rise in agriculture sector is due to increase in production of food grains, dairy and fisheries. Industries and service sectors are projected to grow by 4.8% and 7.9% respectively during the year 2019-20. Both these sectors had recorded a growth rate of 5.6% and 9.8% respectively during the year 2018-19, the Survey showed.

The rise in agriculture sector during 2019-20 is on account of increase in food grain production to 136 lakh tonnes from 128 lakh tonnes last year. While preparing the advance estimates of service sectors, all India growth rate is adopted. Hence, the service sector growth has reduced compared to previous year, the Economic Survey said.

At current prices, the GSDP is anticipated to reach Rs 16,99,115 crore with a growth of 10% and GDP is likely to attain a level of Rs 2,04,42,233 crore with a growth rate of 7.5%. The share of Karnataka's GSDP in all India GDP is 8.3% during 2019-20.

Composition of GSDP

The contribution of agriculture and industry sector to the overall GSDP (from 11.18% to 10.97% and 23.67% to 22.84%, respectively) saw a marginal decrease in 2019-20 against 2018-19. The services sector, a largest component of GSDP saw a marginal increase from 65.15% in 2018-19 to 66.19% in 2019-20. The contribution of real estate, professional services and ownership of dwellings is highest with (35.31%) in 2019-20 followed by Manufacturing (15.32%), trade and repair services (9.51%) and crops (7.44%).

Per capita state income (i.e. per capita NSDP) of Karnataka at current prices is estimated to be Rs 2,31,246 showing a rise of 8.8% during 2019-20, as against Rs 2,12,477 in 2018-19. Karnataka's per capita income is higher by 58.4% over All India Per Capita income of Rs 1,35,050 in 2019-20.

State finances

The state's revenue receipts have increased to Rs 1,81,862.96 crore in 2019-20 (BE) from Rs 1,65,896.96 crore in 2018-19 (RE), 9.62% increase in 2019-20 (BE) over 2018-19 (RE). The growth in revenue receipts is primarily due to the growth of tax revenue. The tax revenue is expected to increase from Rs 1,06,312.41 crore in FY19 (RE) to Rs 1,18,992.98 crore in 2019-20 (RE). The state continues to have an overall revenue surplus, albeit at reduced levels. As a result, in 2019-20 (BE), development expenditure increased by about 7.01% compared to 2018-19 (RE).