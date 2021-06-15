Snapdeal appoints Girish Koppad as VP, Head of Technology

Snapdeal makes Girish Koppad as VP, Head of Technology

At Snapdeal, he will lead Technology Engineering and will spearhead development and services for technology infrastructure and data centres. Credit: Reuters File Photo

E-commerce platform Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has appointed former Samsung executive Girish Koppad as Vice President and Head of Technology.

Koppad has worked in large and entrepreneurial setups across the US, India, Russia, and Africa, helping build innovative products to serve internet users in markets around the world, a statement said.

At Snapdeal, he will lead Technology Engineering and will spearhead development and services for technology infrastructure and data centres, it added.

He will lead the technology team in continuing to further grow the platform's capabilities to offer an enabling, intuitive and engaging experience to Snapdeal users, it said.

"It's an exciting phase for consumer internet in India and I am looking forward to contributing towards Snapdeal's vision of an e-commerce platform with a distinct focus on value e-commerce, by building products and solutions to best serve millions of customers in India's metros, cities and beyond,” Koppad said.

Koppad has more than 20 years of experience in product development and management. He most recently served as the Senior Director of Engineering at Samsung Electronics. In his previous stints, he has held a wide range of senior management positions at Google, TiVO, and Motorola.

