Snapdeal appoints Girish Koppad as VP, Head of Technology

E-commerce platform Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has appointed former Samsung executive Girish Koppad as Vice President and Head of Technology.
Koppad has worked in large and entrepreneurial setups across the US, India, Russia, and Africa, helping build innovative products to serve internet users in markets around the world, a statement said.
At Snapdeal, he will lead Technology Engineering and will spearhead development and services for technology infrastructure and data centres, it added.
He will lead the technology team in continuing to further grow the platform's capabilities to offer an enabling, intuitive and engaging experience to Snapdeal users, it said.
"It's an exciting phase for consumer internet in India and I am looking forward to contributing towards Snapdeal's vision of an e-commerce platform with a distinct focus on value e-commerce, by building products and solutions to best serve millions of customers in India's metros, cities and beyond,” Koppad said.
Koppad has more than 20 years of experience in product development and management. He most recently served as the Senior Director of Engineering at Samsung Electronics. In his previous stints, he has held a wide range of senior management positions at Google, TiVO, and Motorola.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion
In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay
Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley
NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space
In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents
'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav
Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid
DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma