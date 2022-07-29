Soft dollar, yields lift gold for best week in 5 months

Soft dollar, yields lift gold for best week in nearly five months

Despite an upbeat week for gold, it was still poised for a fourth consecutive monthly drop, its worst run of monthly losses since November 2020

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 14:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Gold prices rose on Friday, as the US dollar and bond yields extended their retreat in the wake of US economic data, and put bullion on track for its best week in nearly five months.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,766.08 per ounce, as of 0616 GMT. Bullion gained about 2.3 per cent so far this week, its best since early March. US gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to $1,780.70.

Gold remains inversely correlated to the dollar and yields, rather than being a gold story in itself, OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said, adding that their recent dips provided some support to bullion this week.

Despite an upbeat week for gold, it was still poised for a fourth consecutive monthly drop, its worst run of monthly losses since November 2020.

The dollar has spent most of July hovering around 20-year highs, hammering demand for greenback-priced gold among other currency holders.

Also weighing on bullion prices were top central banks adopting an aggressive approach to interest rate hikes and monetary policy tightening in their attempt to combat inflation, along with a strong showing from US treasury yields earlier in July.

Higher rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields slipped on Friday.

"Although bullion saw a sell-off below $1,700 (earlier this month) it is significant that long-term support at $1,675/80 was tested and held. Gold has been trying to form a bottom since," helped by recent signs of a US recession, Halley said.

The US economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, raising risks of an economic slowdown, which contributed to an over one per cent jump in prices of safe-haven gold on Thursday.

Spot silver firmed one per cent to $20.18 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.5 per cent to $901.08. Palladium fell 1.5 per cent to $2,046.16 but has gained about 5.8 per cent this month, its best since February.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Gold
Markets
United States

What's Brewing

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 