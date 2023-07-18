SoftBank arm offloads 2 per cent stake in Paytm

SoftBank arm SVF India Holdings has offloaded 2.01 per cent shares in fintech unicorn Paytm, reducing the Japanese investment firm's stake in the company to 9.15 per cent.
SoftBank has sold 12,771,434 equity shares in the fintech major's parent company One97 Communications via open market operations between May 9, 2023 and July 13, 2023, One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
SVF India Holdings had sold 4.5 per cent in November 2022 and another 2.07 per cent in the first half of 2023.
