SoftBank Group International names Alex Clavel as CEO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 22 2022, 03:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 03:31 ist
Logo of SoftBank Group Corp. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it has named Alex Clavel as the chief executive of its SoftBank Group International (SBGI) unit, replacing Michel Combes.

The SBGI division runs the company's flagship SoftBank Vision Funds as well as all other operations outside Japan.

Clavel, who is at present a managing partner at SBGI, will start in his new role from June 30. He spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley before joining SoftBank in 2015.

Business News
World news
SoftBank

