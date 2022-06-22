SoftBank Group International names Alex Clavel as CEO

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it has named Alex Clavel as the chief executive of its SoftBank Group International (SBGI) unit, replacing Michel Combes.

The SBGI division runs the company's flagship SoftBank Vision Funds as well as all other operations outside Japan.

Clavel, who is at present a managing partner at SBGI, will start in his new role from June 30. He spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley before joining SoftBank in 2015.