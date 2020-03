Shares of SoftBank Group Corp closed down 17% on Thursday in their biggest one-day fall, hammered by investor scepticism over the outlook for tech bets, such as office sharing firm WeWork and ridehailer Uber .

As economic gloom grows over a coronavirus outbreak, SoftBank racked up the second biggest fall in the benchmark index, breaking the 3,000-yen level to close at 2,687 yen.