SoftBank nears deal to sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia for more than $40 billion: WSJ

'SoftBank nears $40 bn Arm Holdings deal with Nvidia'

Reuters
  • Sep 12 2020, 23:29 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

SoftBank Group Corp is nearing a deal to sell British chip designer Arm Holdings to Nvidia Corp for more than $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The cash-and-stock deal could be sealed early next week and would value Arm in the low $40 billions, the Journal report said.

The terms would mark a big win for SoftBank, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016 and had struggled to jump-start growth in the business, the report added.

SoftBank, Arm and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

