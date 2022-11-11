SoftBank posts $21.4 billion Q2 net profit after Alibaba share sales

Japan's SoftBank Group on Friday posted a net profit of $21.4 billion in the second quarter, with big gains from its recent sale of some shares in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

In the period from July to September, the investment behemoth logged 3.03 trillion yen ($21.4 billion) in net profit, but suffered a first-half net loss of 129 billion yen after a record net loss in Q1.