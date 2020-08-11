SoftBank reports 12% rise in Q1 net profit

SoftBank reports 12% rise in Q1 net profit, doesn't disclose operating profit

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 11 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 13:52 ist
SoftBank logo. Credit: AFP Photo

SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 12% rise in net income in the first quarter but broke with tradition by not report operating profit, saying it was "not useful" as a measure of the conglomerate's investment performance.

Net profit was 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in the April-June quarter after the group booked a gain following the merger of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint with T-Mobile US Inc . The result compared with 1.2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund posted an investment gain of 297 billion yen in the quarter as the fund sold down assets and revalued its portfolio upwards.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SoftBank
Q1 results

