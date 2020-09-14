SoftBank sets price in telco stake sale worth $11.7 bn

SoftBank sets price in telecom stake sale worth $11.7 billion

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 14 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 15:21 ist
A pedestrian walks past a SoftBank telecommunications store on a street in Tokyo. Credit: AFP

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it set the offering price for the sale of shares in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp at 1,204.50 yen per share, giving the sale a value of 1.24 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) including over-allotment.

SoftBank Group said late last month it would slash its stake in Japan's third-biggest wireless carrier to 40%, part of a wave of asset sales by the group as it builds up cash.

Seperately on Monday the group announced the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp in a deal that will raise up to $40 billion.

