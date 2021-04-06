SoftBank to buy $2.8 billion stake in Norway robotics firm

SoftBank to buy $2.8 bn stake in Norway robotics firm

Softbank has spent heavily on some of the tech world's hottest start-ups and biggest names

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Apr 06 2021, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 09:15 ist
The deal is the latest bet by SoftBank. Credit: AFP file photo.

Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group will buy a 40 per cent stake in Norwegian robotics company AutoStore in a deal worth $2.8 billion, the two firms said.

The deal is the latest bet by SoftBank, which has spent heavily on some of the tech world's hottest start-ups and biggest names, ranging from artificial intelligence to biotech companies.

The deal values AutoStore, which develops warehouse automation technology, at $7.7 billion, according to a statement released by the pair on Monday.

Known for its cuboid systems that reduce the space needed to store goods, AutoStore says it has deployed 20,000 robots across 35 countries and that its clients include Puma and Siemens.

"We view AutoStore as a foundational technology that enables rapid and cost-effective logistics for companies around the globe," said SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son.

The companies will work together to "aggressively expand across end markets and geographies", he added.

Son has in the past battled critics of his commitment to sometimes troubled start-ups, and brushed aside doubts over a massive asset-sale programme.

Karl Johan Lier, Autostore's president and CEO, said his company hoped to grow in the Asia-Pacific market with Softbank's support.

US investment firm Thomas H. Lee Partners will remain the majority shareholder in Autostore even after the Softbank deal, which is expected to be finalised in April.

SoftBank
Robotics
Norway

