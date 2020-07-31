SoftBank to buy back an additional $9.6 billion of shares

SoftBank to buy back an additional $9.6 bn of shares

Reuters
Tokyo,
  Jul 31 2020
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 12:41 ist
 SoftBank Group said on Friday it would buy back an additional 1 trillion yen ($9.6 billion) of shares under its repurchase programme, bringing the total decided so far to 2 trillion yen.

The Japanese conglomerate unveiled in March a 4.5 trillion yen plan to buy back shares and reduce debt. It had so far decided on two tranches of 500 billion yen each.

SoftBank said in a statement the 4.5 trillion programme had intended to be executed over four quarters from the time of the original announcement, but that it was possible the repurchase may not be completed until April 2021 or later.

