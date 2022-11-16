SoftBank to sell shares worth $215 mn in Paytm: Report

SoftBank to sell shares worth $215 million in Paytm: Report

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 18:36 ist
SoftBank logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

SoftBank will sell shares worth $215 million in Paytm via block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported citing sources.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SoftBank
Business News
Paytm

What's Brewing

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna

Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

Taxpayers should not pay for this

Taxpayers should not pay for this

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

 