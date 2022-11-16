SoftBank to sell shares worth $215 million in Paytm: Report

SoftBank will sell shares worth $215 million in Paytm via block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported citing sources.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?
Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn
Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna
Denied education, young Afghan girls married off
Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022
Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study
50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off
In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history
Taxpayers should not pay for this
DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat