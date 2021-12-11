Sony to buy Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony's gaming division to buy 'God of War' maker Valkyrie Entertainment

The deal marks Sony Interactive Entertainment's fifth acquisition this year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 11 2021, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 08:14 ist
Sony logo is displayed at an entrance to the company's headquarters in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo

Sony Corp's wholly owned gaming division said on Friday it had agreed to buy "God of War" developer Valkyrie Entertainment for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to add more muscle to its PlayStation Studios.

The deal marks Sony Interactive Entertainment's fifth acquisition this year, following its buying of Nixxes Software, "Returnal" developer Housemarque, Bluepoint Games and Firesprite.

People had turned to video games for entertainment during last year's lockdowns, sparking a boom that is yet to slow down despite schools reopening and Covid-19 restrictions easing.

Seattle-based Valkyrie, which also makes other popular titles such as "Twisted Metal" and "inFAMOUS" and has also worked on the "Forza Motorsport" franchise, will continue to be run by its current management team.

Hermen Hurst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said in a tweet that Valkyrie would be making "invaluable contributions" to the division's franchises.

