South Korea's finance ministry on Thursday said it sold $625 million of dollar-denominated bonds for its foreign exchange stabilization bond programme.

It has sold 10-year securities maturing in 2030 to yield 1.19 percent, 50 basis points more than US Treasuries, drawing orders for 5.8 times the amount offered, the finance ministry said.

It also sold euro-denominated bonds worth 700 million euros at -0.059 percent, which drew orders for 7.8 times of the amount offered, it said.