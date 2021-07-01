S&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak

S&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 20:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The S&P 500 index kicked off the second half of the year at record levels on Thursday after data showed fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims, while Walgreens gained after it lifted its annual profit outlook.

The S&P 500 rose 3.2 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to a record high of 4,300.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 34,507.32, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.3 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 14,493.69 at the opening bell. 

US Stocks
Markets
S&P 500
Nasdaq

