S&P 500, Dow Jones hit record highs; Ford shines

Reuters
  • Jan 04 2022, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 20:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs shortly after open on Tuesday as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided and travel stocks bounced, while Ford gained on upbeat electric pickup production forecast.

At 9:31 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 182.88 points, or 0.50%, at 36,767.94, the S&P 500 was up 13.36 points, or 0.28%, at 4,809.92, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.94 points, or 0.02%, at 15,829.86.

Dow Jones
S&P 500
Stock Markets
United States
business

