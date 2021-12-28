S&P 500 opens at record high as Omicron risks recede

S&P 500 opens at record high as Omicron risks recede

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 points at the open to 36,302.99

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 28 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 20:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday, building on a four-day rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors unshaken by Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.30 points, or 0.09%, at 4,795.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 points at the open to 36,302.99, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 23.94 points, or 0.15%, to 15,895.20 at the opening bell.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Stock Markets
business
S&P 500
Dow Jones

What's Brewing

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

 