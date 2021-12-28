S&P 500 opens at record high as Omicron risks recede

The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday, building on a four-day rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors unshaken by Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.30 points, or 0.09%, at 4,795.49.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 points at the open to 36,302.99, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 23.94 points, or 0.15%, to 15,895.20 at the opening bell.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land
Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report
Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh
Major climate change pledges by India in 2021
Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling
Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?
DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu