S&P affirms India's sovereign rating; outlook stable

S&P retains India credit rating; expects sound fundamentals to underpin growth

S&P expects India's economy to grow by about 6% in 2023/24, with investments and consumer momentum helping growth prospects over the next few years

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 18 2023, 18:28 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 18:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian economy is performing well amid challenging global conditions and sound fundamentals will underpin its growth over the next two to three years, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday, retaining the country's sovereign credit rating.

S&P affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term, unsolicited foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, while retaining the outlook on the long-term rating at stable.

"The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that India's sound economic fundamentals will be sufficient to offset the government's weak fiscal performance, helping to sustain elevated government funding needs and a high interest burden over the next 24 months," analysts wrote in a release.

S&P expects India's economy to grow by about 6 per cent in 2023/24, with investments and consumer momentum helping growth prospects over the next few years.

Also Read | India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7% in 2024: UN

Although India's public finances remain weak, strong growth in capital expenditure (capex) allocations boosts the quality of the government's fiscal programs, S&P said.

"More effective capex programs should help alleviate India's widespread shortfall in physical infrastructure capacity. Over time, this would support the productive capacity of the economy," it added.

The rating agency said despite strong revenue gains, fiscal consolidation in India has trailed regional peers at a similar rating level.

But it expects the central government to gradually pare down its sizable deficits over the next few years, to about 7.3 per cent of GDP by fiscal 2027.

S&P said it forecasts overall net general government debt stabilising just below 85 per cent of GDP over the next three years, which would be higher than the pre-pandemic level of 75 per cent of GDP, but well below the pandemic peak of over 90 per cent. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S&P
Business News
Credit Rating
Indian economy

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Plagiarising' from Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

 