SpiceJet passengers can pay for tickets in instalments

SpiceJet allows passengers to pay for tickets in instalments

Customers will have to make payment of the first EMI by providing their UPI ID and subsequent EMIs would be deducted from the same UPI ID

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 13:08 ist

SpiceJet on Monday launched a new scheme under which passengers will be able to pay for tickets in three, six or 12 instalments.

"As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest)," the airline said in a press release. 

Also Read | SpiceJet decreases weekly domestic flights by 31% for winter 

To avail of the EMI scheme, passengers need to provide basic details like PAN number, Aadhar number or VID and verify it with a one-time password, it mentioned.

Customers will have to make payment of the first EMI by providing their UPI ID and subsequent EMIs would be deducted from the same UPI ID, it noted.

Passengers do not have to provide any credit card or debit card details to avail of the EMI scheme, it said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Spicejet
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 