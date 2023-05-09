SpiceJet lessors seek deregistration of at least four aircraft

Lessors of low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Tuesday submitted requests to the country's aviation regulator to deregister at least four aircraft, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's website.
Also Read | NCLT issues notice to SpiceJet on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition
