SpiceJet restructures dues to Carlyle Aviation, to raise fresh capital

India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday it will convert around Rs 828 crore ($100 million) in dues to an aircraft lessor into equity and debentures and raise fresh capital of Rs 2,484 crore ($300 million), sending the shares up as much as 6 per cent.

The low-cost carrier will convert its dues to Carlyle Aviation Partners into new shares worth Rs 244 crore ($29.5 million), giving the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of Carlyle Group Inc a 7.5 per cent stake in the company.

The airline will also transfer Rs 542 crore ($65.5 million) worth of compulsorily converted debentures of SpiceXpress and Logistics to Carlyle Aviation.

Carlyle will convert the debentures of SpiceXpress, a separate airline cargo company owned by SpiceJet, into shares of the cargo business at a later date.

The transaction will cut SpiceJet's debt by over Rs 828 crore ($100 million), it said in a statement.

The company had a net debt of Rs 1,018 crore ($123 million) as of March 2022, while cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 6.6 crore as of September-end.

SpiceJet will also seek shareholders' approval to raise fresh capital by issuing securities worth Rs 2,500 crore ($301.8 million) to qualified institutional buyers. The airline has separately raised another 25.56 billion rupees by hiving off its cargo business, SpiceXpress, into a separate unit, it said.

Shares of SpiceJet jumped as much as 6.4 per cent on the announcement.

The company's plan to raise capital comes as its cash reserves dwindle and new entrant Akasa Air jostles for a share of the market, while rival Air India ramps up its revamp plans with mammoth orders for new aircraft.

SpiceJet's market share slipped to 7.3 per cent in January from 7.7 per cent in December, while IndiGo retained the lion's share of 56.3 per cent. Akasa grabbed 2.8 per cent, while Air India's share was steady at 9.2 per cent, data from the country's aviation regulator showed.

($1 = 82.84 Indian rupees)